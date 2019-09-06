Canadian cyclist Hugo Barrette involved in crash at Pan Am track championships

Canadian track cyclist Hugo Barrette was involved in a crash during the semifinals of the keirin event on Thursday at the Pan American track championships in Bolivia.

"The keirin champion [Barrette] qualified for the semifinals, but unfortunately was the victim of a crash and is unable to return to competition this week," Cycling Canada said in statement.

"We will inform you about his state and his media availability at the beginning of next week."

Four years ago, the 28-year-old from Iles de la Madeleine, Que., survived a horrific crash while training for a UCI World Cup in Cali, Colombia.

His spine and bike smashed through the metal guardrail leaving it mangled. Barrette crumpled forward on his knees, his head jammed against a concrete slab, pouring blood.

Barrette made a rapid recovery. About one week after the crash in Colombia he was back in Montreal to recover, and progressed quickly. At two weeks, Barrette was gently cycling on training rollers, at three weeks, he was cleared for the track.