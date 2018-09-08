Skip to Main Content
Emily Batty takes bronze at mountain bike world championships

Road To The Olympic Games

Emily Batty takes bronze at mountain bike world championships

Canadian Emily Batty raced to bronze at the mountain bike world championships on Saturday. The product of Brooklin, Ont., finished one minute, 58 seconds behind American Kate Courtney.

Canadian finishes season strong in Lenzerheide, Switzerland

The Associated Press ·
Bronze medallist Emily Batty of Canada reacts after the women's elite cross-country race at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, on Saturday. (Gian Ehrenzeller/EPA-EFE)

Canadian Emily Batty raced to bronze at the mountain bike world championships on Saturday in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

The product of Brooklin, Ont., finished one minute and 58 seconds behind American Kate Courtney.

Courtney is the first American to win the mountain bike world championships in nearly two decades, holding off Danish rider Annika Langvad to win the rainbow jersey.

Langvad took an early lead and Courtney spent much of the day decreasing a 20-second gap. The 22-year-old from California caught Langvad, the 2016 world champion, with a few laps left.

She eventually opened a 48-second advantage.

The U.S. once dominated mountain biking, but the growth of the discipline in the late 1990s largely left the Americans behind. Alison Dunlap was the last to win a world championship in 2001.

Batty, 30, hauled in a silver medal at the World Cup stage in Val di Sole, Italy, this season and also earned bronze in Andorra and on home soil in Mont-Saint-Anne, Que., in August. 

With files from CBC Sports

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us