Road to the Olympic Games: 2019 mountain bike world championships

Road To The Olympic Games

Mountain Bike·Coming Up

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. This week's edition features coverage of the 2019 mountain bike world championships in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Que.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

The best mountain bikers takes to the hills as they compete for glory at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships. 0:00

This week's edition features coverage of the 2019 UCI mountain bike world championships from Mont-Sainte-Anne, Que.

