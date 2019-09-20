Road to the Olympic Games: 2019 mountain bike world championships
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. This week's edition features coverage of the 2019 mountain bike world championships in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Que.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
