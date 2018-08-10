Live
Watch the Mountain Bike World Cup
Watch live as Canadian Emily Batty takes aim at her first-ever gold this weekend at Mont-Sainte-Anne, Que., the lone Canadian stop on the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup tour.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 5:20 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above beginning on Friday at 5:20 p.m. ET to watch live action from the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup from Mont-Sainte-Anne, Que.
Friday's action includes the men's and women's short-track races.
Coverage continues on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET with the women's and men's downhill events.
