Watch the Mountain Bike World Cup

Watch live as Canadian Emily Batty takes aim at her first-ever gold this weekend at Mont-Sainte-Anne, Que., the lone Canadian stop on the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup tour.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 5:20 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
From the Sommets de Saint Laurent in Mont-Sainte-Anne, QC 0:00

Click on the video player above beginning on Friday at 5:20 p.m. ET to watch live action from the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup from Mont-Sainte-Anne, Que.

Friday's action includes the men's and women's short-track races.

Coverage continues on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET with the women's and men's downhill events.

