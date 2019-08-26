Skip to Main Content
Watch the 2019 mountain bike world championships

Road To The Olympic Games

Mountain Bike·Coming Up

Watch the 2019 mountain bike world championships

Watch live action from the 2019 mountain bike world championships in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Que.

Live coverage begins Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Watch the Women's Cross Country Finals from Mont Sainte Anne, Quebec 0:00

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET to watch live action from the UCI Mountain bike world championships from Mont-Sainte-Anne, Que.

Action continues Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.