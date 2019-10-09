Canada's Michael Woods wins milestone Milan-Turin cycling race
Canada's Michael Woods held off Spain's Alejandro Valverde at the line to win the 100th edition of the Milan-Turin cycling race on Wednesday.
The 32-year-old Ottawa native completed the 179-kilometre route from Magenta to Superga, overlooking the 2006 Olympic host city of Turin, in four hours three minutes 48 seconds.
Britain's Adam Yates was five seconds back in third place. Hugo Houle of Ste-Perpetue, Que., was over three minutes off the pace in 39th place.
It's Woods' best result since finishing first in the second stage of the Herald Sun Tour event last January.
The EF Education First cyclist won bronze last year at the UCI road race world championship.
