Austrian cyclists Preidler, Denifl barred from competition amid doping probe
German doctor Mark Schmidt accused of providing blood doping services to athletes
The International Cycling Union suspended two Austrian riders on Tuesday because of their role in an international blood-doping ring.
Preidler's team, Groupama-FDJ, said Monday the rider had resigned and admitted "inexcusable involvement" in blood doping, including undergoing two procedures last year.
Austrian authorities said Sunday that a professional cyclist admitted to doping after being arrested, but didn't name him. Austrian media outlets identified him as Denifl.
5 cross-country skiers suspended
Five skiers were arrested at the championships, along with Schmidt and three people described as his associates.
Austrian cross-country skiers Max Hauke and Dominik Baldauf, four-time Olympian Alexei Poltoranin of Kazakhstan, and Estonian teammates Karel Tammjarv and Andreas Veerpalu have all been suspended by the International Ski Federation.