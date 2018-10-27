Skip to Main Content
Britain wins women's team pursuit gold at Canadian UCI World Cup event

Great Britain beat out Italy in the gold-medal race of the women's team pursuit on Friday at a UCI World Cup event.

Canadian team fails to advance past 1st round

The Canadian Press
Great Britain's women's team, featuring Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald, pictured earlier this year, won gold at a UCI World Cup event in Milton, Ont. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Eleanor Dickinson raced to a time of four minutes 18.138 seconds to win the 4,000-metre final.

The Italians finished in 4:21.936 and New Zealand took bronze, narrowly defeating Germany.

Canada's team of Ariane Bonhomme, Annie Foreman-Mackey, Kinley Gibson and Stephanie Roorda did not make it past the first round.

Denmark won the men's team pursuit, beating the Huub Wattbike Test Team in the final. Great Britain took bronze after outpacing France.

Russia's Alexandra Goncarova won the women's 10-kilometre scratch race, besting Lithuania's Olivija Baleisyte and American Jennifer Valente. Canada's Allison Beveridge was fifth.

Ukraine's Vitaly Hryniv took the men's scratch race, beating Great Britain's Oliver Wood and Greece's Christos Volikakis.

The Australian duo of Kaarle McCulloch and Stephanie Morton won gold in the women's team sprint with a time of 32.456 seconds. Germany took silver and the Gazprom-Rusvelo earned bronze.

