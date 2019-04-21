Canada routs newcomer Ukraine 18-0 at mixed doubles curling worlds

Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant walloped Ukraine's Olena Pazderska and Yevhen Stadnyk 18-0 on Sunday at the world mixed doubles championship in Stavanger, Norway.

The teams shook hands after six ends of play at Somarka Arena. Peterman, from Winnipeg, and Gallant, from St. John's, N.L., scored four points in each of the last three ends.

Ukraine is making its debut on the world curling stage this season.

"It's a good experience for us and I'm sure it's a better experience for them to play some countries with a lot of experience," Gallant said. "I'm sure they're learning a lot from being here and being in these conditions.

Belarus up next

"For us it's kind of nice because we get to meet some people who otherwise without this event we probably would never cross paths with."

Canada opened round-robin play a day earlier with a 12-4 win over Romania. Peterman and Gallant will face Tatsiana Tarsunova and Ilya Shalamitski of Belarus on Monday.

Round-robin play at the 48-team event continues through Thursday and medal games are set for April 27.