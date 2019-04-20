Canadian curlers Gallant, Peterman dominant in world mixed doubles opener
Ride early 7-0 lead to 12-4 victory over Romania; face Ukraine on Sunday
Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant defeated Romania's Iulia Traila and Allen Coliban 12-4 in their opening game Saturday at the world mixed doubles curling championship in Stavanger, Norway.
LIVE Q&A with Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant from the mixed doubles world curling championship. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbccurl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbccurl</a> <a href="https://t.co/6izhKZMGyh">https://t.co/6izhKZMGyh</a>—@Devin_Heroux
"I thought we controlled every end," Gallant said. "We only had one unlucky break to kind of set up the three for them, but we were a half-inch away from making a really good shot and forcing them to one."
"They played well and made some great shots, but we had a good handle on our draw weight and that allowed us to set the angles up," Gallant said.
Canada's next game is Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET against Ukraine's Olena Pazderska and Yevhen Stadnyk.
Round-robin play continues through Thursday and medal games are set for April 27.
