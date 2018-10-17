Coming Up
Watch the 2018 World Curling Tour: Paf Women's Masters
Watch live coverage from the 2018 World Curling Tour: Paf Women's Masters in Finland.
Live coverage from Finland begins on Thursday at 5:30 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live coverage from the 2018 World Curling Tour: Paf Women's Masters in Finland.
Action begins on Thursday at 5:30 a.m. ET, and continues with draws at 9:30 a.m. ET and 1:30 p.m. ET.
Coverage continues through Sunday, and includes semifinals and the final.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.