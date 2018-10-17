Skip to Main Content
Watch the 2018 World Curling Tour: Paf Women's Masters

Watch live coverage from the 2018 World Curling Tour: Paf Women's Masters in Finland.

Live coverage from Finland begins on Thursday at 5:30 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
From the Vianor Curlingcenter in Eckerö of Åland Islands, Finland 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage from the 2018 World Curling Tour: Paf Women's Masters in Finland.

Action begins on Thursday at 5:30 a.m. ET, and continues with draws at 9:30 a.m. ET and 1:30 p.m. ET.

Coverage continues through Sunday, and includes semifinals and the final.

