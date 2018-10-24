Skip to Main Content
World Curling Tour: Latvia International Curling Challenger

Watch coverage from the World Curling Tour: Latvia International Curling Challenger beginning on Sunday at 5:35 a.m. ET.

Live coverage begins on Sunday at 5:35 a.m. ET

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage from the World Curling Tour: Latvia International Curling Challenger.

Action begins on Sunday at 5:35 a.m. ET with the quarter-finals, followed by the semis at 9:20 a.m. ET and the final at 1:20 p.m. ET.

