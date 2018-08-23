Skip to Main Content
Watch the 2018 World Curling Tour: Baden Masters

Road To The Olympic Games

Coming Up

Watch live coverage from the 2018 World Curling Tour: Baden Masters in Switzerland. Action begins on Friday at 4:30 a.m. ET with a match between Sweden's Niklas Edin and Russia's German Doronin.

CBC Sports ·
Team Edin of Sweden vs Team Doronin of Russia. From the Curling Center Baden Regio in Baden, Switzerland 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage from the 2018 World Curling Tour: Baden Masters in Switzerland.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 4:30 a.m. ET with a match between Sweden's Niklas Edin and Russia's German Doronin.

Matches follow at 7 a.m. ET between Thomas Ulsrud of Norway and Jaap Van Dorp of the Netherlands. The final match of the day at 12:30 p.m. ET features Peter De Cruz of Switzerland taking on Eddy Mercier of France.

Team Ulsrud of Norway vs Team Van Dorp of Netherlands. From the Curling Center Baden Regio in Baden, Switzerland 0:00
Team De Cruz of Switzerland vs Team Mercier of France. From the Curling Center Baden Regio in Baden, Switzerland 0:00

Full live streaming schedule

Friday
4:30 a.m. ET: Edin (SWE) vs Doronin (RUS)
7 a.m. ET: Ulsrud (NOR) vs Van Dorp (NED)
12:30 p.m. ET: De Cruz (SUI) vs Mercier (FRA)

Saturday
7:45 a.m. ET Walstad (NOR) vs De Cruz (SUI)
10 a.m. ET: Schwaller (SUI) vs Mouat (SCO)
2 p.m. ET: Quarter-finals

Sunday
3 a.m. ET: Semifinals
7:30 a.m. ET: Final

