Watch the 2018 World Curling Tour: Baden Masters

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage from the 2018 World Curling Tour: Baden Masters in Switzerland.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 4:30 a.m. ET with a match between Sweden's Niklas Edin and Russia's German Doronin.

Matches follow at 7 a.m. ET between Thomas Ulsrud of Norway and Jaap Van Dorp of the Netherlands. The final match of the day at 12:30 p.m. ET features Peter De Cruz of Switzerland taking on Eddy Mercier of France.

Full live streaming schedule

Friday

4:30 a.m. ET: Edin (SWE) vs Doronin (RUS)

7 a.m. ET: Ulsrud (NOR) vs Van Dorp (NED)

12:30 p.m. ET: De Cruz (SUI) vs Mercier (FRA)

Saturday

7:45 a.m. ET Walstad (NOR) vs De Cruz (SUI)

10 a.m. ET: Schwaller (SUI) vs Mouat (SCO)

2 p.m. ET: Quarter-finals

Sunday

3 a.m. ET: Semifinals

7:30 a.m. ET: Final