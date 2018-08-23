Watch the 2018 World Curling Tour: Baden Masters
Live coverage begins on Friday at 4:30 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live coverage from the 2018 World Curling Tour: Baden Masters in Switzerland.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 4:30 a.m. ET with a match between Sweden's Niklas Edin and Russia's German Doronin.
Matches follow at 7 a.m. ET between Thomas Ulsrud of Norway and Jaap Van Dorp of the Netherlands. The final match of the day at 12:30 p.m. ET features Peter De Cruz of Switzerland taking on Eddy Mercier of France.
Full live streaming schedule
Friday
4:30 a.m. ET: Edin (SWE) vs Doronin (RUS)
7 a.m. ET: Ulsrud (NOR) vs Van Dorp (NED)
12:30 p.m. ET: De Cruz (SUI) vs Mercier (FRA)
Saturday
7:45 a.m. ET Walstad (NOR) vs De Cruz (SUI)
10 a.m. ET: Schwaller (SUI) vs Mouat (SCO)
2 p.m. ET: Quarter-finals
Sunday
3 a.m. ET: Semifinals
7:30 a.m. ET: Final
