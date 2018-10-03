Coming Up
Watch the 2018 Stockholm Ladies Cup of Curling
Watch live coverage from the 2018 2018 Stockholm Ladies Cup of Curling in Sweden, beginning on Friday at 7:30 a.m. ET.
Live coverage from Sweden begins on Friday at 7:30 a.m. ET
Click on the video players below to watch live coverage from the 2018 Stockholm Ladies Cup of Curling in Sweden.
On Friday at 7:30 a.m. ET Team Sidorova of Russia takes on Team Feltscher of Switzerland, followed by a 12 p.m. match between Team Hasselborg of Switzerland vs. Team Lijun of China.
Return on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET to watch Switzerland's Team Tirinzoni vs Sweden's Team Wrana, followed by a quarter-final matchup at 12 p.m. ET.
The semifinals begin on Sunday at 3 a.m. ET with the final set for 7 a.m. ET.
