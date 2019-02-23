Canadian men's curlers win world junior gold medal
Tyler Tardi successfully completed the defence of his world title when he led his Canadian team to a 9-4 win over Switzerland in Saturday morning's men's gold-medal game at the world junior curling championships in Liverpool, N.S.
At the same time Scotland took bronze medals, beating Norway by 8-5.
Tardi, third Sterling Middleton, second Matthew Hall, and lead Alex Horvath, supported by alternate Rylan Kleiter and coach Paul Tardi became the first junior men's team to win back-to-back world titles since 2007.
