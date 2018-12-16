Recap
Ross Paterson wins all-Scottish men's final at the National curling slam
Ross Paterson outlasted fellow Scot Bruce Mouat in the men's final of the Grand Slam of Curling National event in Conception Bay South, N.L. on Sunday.
Team Paterson takes 4-3 victory in extra end in Conception Bay South, N.L.
Ross Paterson outlasted fellow Scot Bruce Mouat in the men's final of the Grand Slam of Curling National event in Conception Bay South, N.L. on Sunday.
Paterson scored a single in the ninth end for a 4-3 victory and his first Grand Slam title.
"It hasn't quite sunk in yet," a teary Paterson told CBC Sports' Devin Heroux. "I'm a bit emotional thinking about it. I think some people were skeptical about us at the start and maybe didn't give us too much of a chance but we believe in ourselves."
The National concludes later Sunday with the women's final between Rachel Homan and Kerri Einarson.
Follow Devin Heroux live from Conception Bay South, N.L.:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.