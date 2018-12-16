Ross Paterson wins all-Scottish men's final at the National curling slam

Ross Paterson outlasted fellow Scot Bruce Mouat in the men's final of the Grand Slam of Curling National event in Conception Bay South, N.L. on Sunday.

Paterson scored a single in the ninth end for a 4-3 victory and his first Grand Slam title.

"It hasn't quite sunk in yet," a teary Paterson told CBC Sports' Devin Heroux. "I'm a bit emotional thinking about it. I think some people were skeptical about us at the start and maybe didn't give us too much of a chance but we believe in ourselves."

Team Paterson celebrates their 4-3 win over Team Mouat in the men's final of the National on Sunday in Conception Bay South, N.L. (Jeffrey AU/World Curling Federation)

The National concludes later Sunday with the women's final between Rachel Homan and Kerri Einarson.

