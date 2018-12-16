Homan beats Einarson at the National for 9th curling Grand Slam title
Ross Paterson wins all-Scottish men's final
Ottawa's Rachel Homan defeated Winnipeg's Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., 4-1 in the women's final of the Grand Slam of Curling National event in Conception Bay South, N.L. on Sunday.
The win marks the second consecutive Grand Slam win for Homan's rink and was the team's ninth overall title. The skip had four singles, including three steals, while Einarson couldn't capitalize on her opportunities.
Earlier, Ross Paterson outlasted fellow Scot Bruce Mouat in the men's final. Paterson scored a single in the ninth end for a 4-3 victory and his first Grand Slam title.
"It hasn't quite sunk in yet," a teary Paterson told CBC Sports' Devin Heroux. "I'm a bit emotional thinking about it. I think some people were skeptical about us at the start and maybe didn't give us too much of a chance but we believe in ourselves."
With files from Devin Heroux
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.