Homan beats Einarson at the National for 9th curling Grand Slam title

Ottawa's Rachel Homan defeated Winnipeg's Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., 4-1 in the women's final of the Grand Slam of Curling National event in Conception Bay South, N.L. on Sunday.

The win marks the second consecutive Grand Slam win for Homan's rink and was the team's ninth overall title. The skip had four singles, including three steals, while Einarson couldn't capitalize on her opportunities.

Earlier, Ross Paterson outlasted fellow Scot Bruce Mouat in the men's final. Paterson scored a single in the ninth end for a 4-3 victory and his first Grand Slam title.

Skip Ross Paterson guided his rink to a 4-3 win in the men's final at the National over fellow Scot Bruce Mouat. (Jeffrey Au/World Curling Federation)

"It hasn't quite sunk in yet," a teary Paterson told CBC Sports' Devin Heroux. "I'm a bit emotional thinking about it. I think some people were skeptical about us at the start and maybe didn't give us too much of a chance but we believe in ourselves."