Team World dominating North America in Continental Cup
Team World leads 11-1 after winning 2 of 3 mixed doubles matches on Friday
Team North America has earned its first point at the Continental Cup, but Team World remains in command at the annual team curling event.
Team World leads 11-1 after winning two of three mixed doubles matches in the first of three draws on Friday.
Team World hasn't won the event since 2012.
Ben Hebert of Chestermere, Alta., and Winnipeg's Dawn McEwen gave North America its first point with a 6-3 win over Sweden's Sofia Mabergs and Christoffer Sundgren on Friday.
Scotland's Eve Muirhead and Bobby Lammie doubled up Americans Sarah Anderson and John Landsteiner 8-4, while Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni and Benoit Schwarz downed Joanne Courtney of Edmonton and B.J. Neufeld of Winnipeg 9-3.
Competition far from over
"They're playing some good curling and we aren't as sharp as we want to be," said Hebert. "We had a good meeting yesterday with the players and coaches and there's some big points still available on Sunday [skins matches]. We're certainly going to need to turn the tide here."
It's a different story for Team World.
"We're having a lot of fun," said Tirinzoni. "Every game we look forward to play. When you don't play, it's so much fun to watch the other teams play. I'm enjoying every minute."
Another mixed doubles draw and a men's draw were held later Friday.
The first team to score 30.5 points is declared Continental Cup champion.
The winning side receives $85,000, while the losing side gets $45,000.
