Jacobs announces Kennedy, Wozniak will substitute in Fry's absence

Two-time Olympian Marc Kennedy and veteran curler Matt Wozniak will play as substitutes for Ryan Fry on Team Brad Jacobs at curling competitions next month.

Kennedy will play third at the Dec. 5-9 Canada Cup in Estevan, Sask., while Wozniak will play second at the Dec. 11-16 National in Conception Bay South, N.L., with E.J. Harnden moving to the third spot, the team said Monday in a statement.

Fry announced last week the he would be taking an indefinite leave from the Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.-based team to focus on his "growth and self-improvement."

His decision came a few days after he was disqualified from a World Curling Tour event for what organizers called unsportsmanlike behaviour resulting from excessive drinking.

Fry, who was playing as a substitute at the Red Deer Curling Classic, was ejected from the competition with teammates Jamie Koe, Chris Schille and DJ Kidby. All four players later issued statements to apologize for their actions.

Organizers said Fry broke three brooms and that the team used foul language and was disruptive to other players on the ice. The WCT fined Fry $1,000 and said that his behaviour was the reason for the team's disqualification.

Fry, 40, won Olympic gold at the 2014 Sochi Games with the Jacobs team. They also won the Tim Hortons Brier in 2013.

Kennedy, 36, won Olympic gold at the 2010 Vancouver Games with skip Kevin Martin. He returned to the Pyeongchang Games this year with skip Kevin Koe but did not reach the podium.

Kennedy announced last March that he would be taking a break from competitive curling.

Wozniak, 35, was a longtime second on a Winnipeg team skipped by Mike McEwen. The rink disbanded after last season with McEwen forming a new team with skip Reid Carruthers.

Fry has represented Northern Ontario on five occasions at the Brier. He also won four provincial titles (2009-12) with Team Brad Gushue out of Newfoundland and Labrador and in 2007 with Team Jeff Stoughton out of Manitoba.

Team Brad Jacobs, which holds the No. 4 position in the men's world rankings, won a Grand Slam title earlier this month in Thunder Bay, Ont.