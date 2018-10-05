Skip to Main Content
Watch the 2018 Stockholm Ladies Cup of Curling

Road To The Olympic Games

Live

Watch the 2018 Stockholm Ladies Cup of Curling

Watch live coverage from the 2018 2018 Stockholm Ladies Cup of Curling in Sweden, beginning on Friday at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Live coverage from Sweden begins on Friday at 7:30 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Click on the video players below to watch live coverage from the 2018 Stockholm Ladies Cup of Curling in Sweden.

On Friday at 7:30 a.m. ET Team Sidorova of Russia takes on Team Feltscher of Switzerland, followed by a 12 p.m. match between Team Hasselborg of Switzerland vs. Team Lijun of China.

From the Danderyd Curling Arena in Stockholm, Sweden 0:00
From the Danderyd Curling Arena in Stockholm, Sweden 0:00

Return on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET to watch Switzerland's Team Tirinzoni vs Sweden's Team Wrana, followed by a quarter-final matchup at 12 p.m. ET.

The semifinals begin on Sunday at 3 a.m. ET with the final set for 7 a.m. ET.

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us