Jones' quest for 7th Scotties title comes up short with loss to McCarville

Team Canada's Jennifer Jones will be making an early exit at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

The six-time champion dropped an 8-6 decision to Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville on Friday afternoon at Centre 200.

Jones missed an open draw to the 12-foot that would have forced an extra end. The Winnipeg skip fell to 5-5 and will not make the playoffs at the national championship for the first time in her career.

McCarville and Team Wild Card's Casey Scheidegger improved to 7-3 with wins. Scheidegger defeated British Columbia's Sarah Wark 11-6.

Defending champion Jennifer Jones' Team Canada rink was eliminated from the Scotties Tournament of Hearts after losing 8-6 to Krista McCarville's Northern Ontario rink.

B.C. will not advance after falling to 5-5. Wark will play Jones on Friday night.

Alberta's Chelsea Carey improved to 8-2 after posting a 10-3 win over Saskatchewan's Robyn Silvernagle (7-3).

