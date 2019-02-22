Jones' quest for 7th Scotties title comes up short with loss to McCarville
Defending champion misfires in attempt to push game to extra end
Team Canada's Jennifer Jones will be making an early exit at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
The six-time champion dropped an 8-6 decision to Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville on Friday afternoon at Centre 200.
Jones missed an open draw to the 12-foot that would have forced an extra end. The Winnipeg skip fell to 5-5 and will not make the playoffs at the national championship for the first time in her career.
McCarville and Team Wild Card's Casey Scheidegger improved to 7-3 with wins. Scheidegger defeated British Columbia's Sarah Wark 11-6.
WATCH |Team Canada's Jennifer Jones won't make playoffs:
B.C. will not advance after falling to 5-5. Wark will play Jones on Friday night.
Alberta's Chelsea Carey improved to 8-2 after posting a 10-3 win over Saskatchewan's Robyn Silvernagle (7-3).
WATCH| Carey leads Alberta into tie for top spot:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.