Nunavut wins historic 1st main draw game at Scotties

Nunavut's Jenine Bodner skipped her team to an historic victory in the opening draw at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts on Saturday afternoon in Sydney, N.S.

She stole a point in the 10th end for a 4-3 win over Quebec's Gabrielle Lavoie at Centre 200, giving the territory its first-ever win in the main draw of the women's national curling championship.

After four blank ends, Lavoie had hammer in the 10th and a chance for the victory. But her takeout attempt rolled out to give Bodner a single point and the win.

Bodner played lead when Nunavut made its Scotties debut with a 1-2 record in the 2016 qualification event. She's back now as a skip, although she throws second stones.

Her Iqaluit Curling Club team includes Jennifer Blaney at vice-skip (throwing fourth), second Alison Griffin (throwing third) and lead Megan Ingram. Alternate Sadie Pinksen threw first stones Saturday.

WATCH | Nunavut wins first-ever Scotties main draw game:

Nunavut took a close 4-3 decision over Quebec to win their first draw at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts 1:11

The unpopular qualification round was scrapped last year, giving every province and territory a spot in the main draw of the 16-team event. Nunavut went 0-3 at the 2017 Scotties and was 0-8 last year.

In other early games, British Columbia's Sarah Wark scored four in the 10th end for a 7-6 win over Nova Scotia's Jill Brothers. Ontario's Rachel Homan topped Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville 6-4 and Alberta's Chelsea Carey beat Manitoba's Tracy Fleury 7-6.

Draw 2 is scheduled for Saturday night. Play continues through Feb. 24.

Follow along as CBC Sports' Devin Heroux reports live from the tournament: