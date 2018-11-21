Ryan Fry taking indefinite leave from Team Brad Jacobs
Ryan Fry says he will be taking an indefinite leave from Team Brad Jacobs.
The veteran curler made the announcement today on Twitter, saying he needs to focus on growth and self-improvement.
I am committed to taking every step possible to ensure that something like this never happens again, and to make amends to those who have been negatively impacted.<br><br>Below is my full statement: <a href="https://t.co/ttXVv8Wwu9">pic.twitter.com/ttXVv8Wwu9</a>—@ryanfry79
His statement comes four days after Fry and teammates Jamie Koe, Chris Schille and DJ Kidby were disqualified from the Red Deer Curling Classic.
Organizers said the players were drinking before their game and that Fry later broke three brooms and exhibited unsportsmanlike conduct on the ice.
Fry was playing as a substitute at the World Curling Tour event.
He normally plays on a team with Jacobs, E.J. Harnden and Ryan Harnden. They won the Tim Hortons Brier in 2013 and won Olympic gold in 2014.
