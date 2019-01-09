Skip to Main Content
Fry stellar in curling return for Team Jacobs at Canadian Open

Road To The Olympic Games

Fry stellar in curling return for Team Jacobs at Canadian Open

Team Brad Jacobs dropped a 6-5 decision to Team Peter De Cruz on Wednesday at the Canadian Open in Ryan Fry's first game back since taking a seven-week break after his disqualification from the Red Deer Curling Classic.

Shoots 97 per cent following 7-week break after boot from bonspiel for excessive drinking

The Canadian Press ·
Ryan Fry, left, and Brad Jacobs talk strategy during their opening match at the Canadian Open on Wednesday. They dropped a 6-5 decision to Team Peter De Cruz in Fry's return to curling following a seven-week break. (Twitter/@grandslamcurl)

Team Brad Jacobs dropped a 6-5 decision to Team Peter De Cruz on Wednesday at the Canadian Open in Ryan Fry's first game back since taking a seven-week break after his disqualification from the Red Deer Curling Classic.

Fry was in top form for his return in North Battleford, Sask., shooting 97 per cent for the game. De Cruz scored a single point with a tap back in the eighth end for the victory.

Fry last played as a substitute at a World Curling Tour event in Red Deer last November. He was ejected with teammates Jamie Koe, Chris Schille and DJ Kidby for what organizers called unsportsmanlike behaviour resulting from excessive drinking.[SIMILAR[

Organizers said Fry broke three brooms and that the team used foul language and was disruptive to other players on the ice.

Fry, who took a break to focus on growth and self-improvement, had his return to the team confirmed on New Year's Day.

Jones, Muirhead win on women's side

Jacobs will return to the ice Wednesday night at the Civic Centre against Team Rylan Kleiter. Team Matt Dunstone edged Team Braden Calvert 5-4 in the other early afternoon men's game.

In women's play, Team Robyn Silvernagle topped Team Tracy Fleury 6-3, Team Jennifer Jones dumped Team Isabella Wrana 8-2 and Team Eve Muirhead beat Team Anna Hasselborg 7-2.

Fry, skip Jacobs, second E.J. Harnden and lead Ryan Harnden won Olympic gold at the 2014 Sochi Games. The Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.-based rink won the Tim Hortons Brier in 2013 and took world silver that year.

Jacobs, who won the Tour Challenge earlier this season, has risen to No. 3 in the world rankings.

With Fry out, substitute Marc Kennedy helped the team win the Canada Cup last month. Matt Wozniak filled in a week later as Jacobs reached the quarter-final at the National.

The Canadian Open is a triple-knockout Grand Slam event. Play continues through Sunday.

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us