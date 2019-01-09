Fry stellar in curling return for Team Jacobs at Canadian Open
Shoots 97 per cent following 7-week break after boot from bonspiel for excessive drinking
Team Brad Jacobs dropped a 6-5 decision to Team Peter De Cruz on Wednesday at the Canadian Open in Ryan Fry's first game back since taking a seven-week break after his disqualification from the Red Deer Curling Classic.
Fry was in top form for his return in North Battleford, Sask., shooting 97 per cent for the game. De Cruz scored a single point with a tap back in the eighth end for the victory.
Organizers said Fry broke three brooms and that the team used foul language and was disruptive to other players on the ice.
Fry, who took a break to focus on growth and self-improvement, had his return to the team confirmed on New Year's Day.
Jones, Muirhead win on women's side
In women's play, Team Robyn Silvernagle topped Team Tracy Fleury 6-3, Team Jennifer Jones dumped Team Isabella Wrana 8-2 and Team Eve Muirhead beat Team Anna Hasselborg 7-2.
Jacobs, who won the Tour Challenge earlier this season, has risen to No. 3 in the world rankings.
With Fry out, substitute Marc Kennedy helped the team win the Canada Cup last month. Matt Wozniak filled in a week later as Jacobs reached the quarter-final at the National.
The Canadian Open is a triple-knockout Grand Slam event. Play continues through Sunday.
