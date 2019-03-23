Skip to Main Content
Road to the Olympic Games: Canadian mixed doubles curling championships

Road To The Olympic Games

Coming Up

Road to the Olympic Games: Canadian mixed doubles curling championships

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch coverage of the 2019 Canadian mixed doubles curling championships in Fredericton.

Coverage begins Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Watch as the country's best mixed doubles curlers compete in Fredericton, NB. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games coverage of the 2019 Canadian mixed doubles curling championships in Fredericton, New Brunswick. 

Coverage begins Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, return Sunday at 2 p.m. ET to watch more action. 

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us