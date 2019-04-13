Sweden's Anna Hasselborg squeezes into Players' Championship semifinal

Olympic champion Anna Hasselborg of Sweden advanced to the women's semifinal round at the Players Championship curling event Saturday in Toronto.

Hasselborg punched her ticket to the semifinal round with a 5-4 win over Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa.

In other quarter-final action, Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Ont. edged Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones 6-5, Robyn Silvernagle of North Battleford, Sask., got past Edmonton's Chelsea Carey 5-4 and Winnipeg's Kerri Einarson defeated Tracy Fleury of East St. Paul, Man., 6-4.

In a men's tiebreaker, Switzerland's Peter De Cruz defeated Winnipeg's Mike McEwen 6-4.

The Players' Championship finals are set for Sunday. Winning teams receive $30,000 apiece from a total purse of $300,000.