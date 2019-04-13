Sweden's Anna Hasselborg squeezes into Players' Championship semifinal
Olympic champion Anna Hasselborg of Sweden advanced to the women's semifinal round at the Players Championship curling event Saturday with a 5-4 victory over Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa in Toronto.
Olympic champion ekes out 5-4 victory over Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa
Olympic champion Anna Hasselborg of Sweden advanced to the women's semifinal round at the Players Championship curling event Saturday in Toronto.
Hasselborg punched her ticket to the semifinal round with a 5-4 win over Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa.
In other quarter-final action, Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Ont. edged Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones 6-5, Robyn Silvernagle of North Battleford, Sask., got past Edmonton's Chelsea Carey 5-4 and Winnipeg's Kerri Einarson defeated Tracy Fleury of East St. Paul, Man., 6-4.
In a men's tiebreaker, Switzerland's Peter De Cruz defeated Winnipeg's Mike McEwen 6-4.
The Players' Championship finals are set for Sunday. Winning teams receive $30,000 apiece from a total purse of $300,000.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.