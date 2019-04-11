Rachel Homan picks up 2nd win at Players' Championship

Team Rachel Homan scored four points in the sixth end of an 8-5 victory over Team Tracy Fleury at the Players' Championship on Thursday.

Ottawa's Homan improved to 2-1 with the victory.

In the other early women's round-robin game, Team Elena Stern topped Team Silvana Tirinzoni 5-3.

In men's play, Team Brad Jacobs blanked Team John Epping 6-0 and Team Peter De Cruz dumped Team Matt Dunstone 8-1. Both games lasted four ends.

Jacobs' Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., rink was 3-0 after the win

Team Brad Gushue also upped its record to 3-0 with an 8-3 win over Team Brendan Bottcher. Three more draws were scheduled for later Thursday at Mattamy Athletic Centre.

Round-robin play continues through Friday night. The playoffs begin Saturday and the finals are set for Sunday.