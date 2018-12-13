Gushue bounces back for 1st National Grand Slam of Curling win

Hometown skip Brad Gushue of St. John's bounced back from an opening-draw loss to beat Scotland's Ross Paterson 8-1 on Wednesday at the National Grand Slam of Curling tournament.

Gushue (1-1) scored a deuce in the first end and was up 6-0 before Paterson (1-1) got on the board with a single in the fifth. Gushue added two more in the sixth and the skips shook hands before starting the eighth.

Also, Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., (2-0) downed Winnipeg's Braden Calvert (0-2), 7-3 for his second straight win, Saskatoon's Kirk Muyres (1-1) beat Glenn Howard Penetanguishe, Ont., (1-1), 6-4 and Sweden's Niklas Edin (2-0) edged Team Carruthers (1-1) of Winnipeg 5-4 with a single in the eighth.

Team Carruthers is being skipped by Mike McEwen, with Reid Carruthers playing third.

In women's evening play, Ottawa's Rachel Homan (2-0) doubled up Toronto's Jacqueline Harrison (0-2), 6-3.

Round-robin play continues on Thursday.