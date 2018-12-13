Gushue bounces back for 1st National Grand Slam of Curling win
Hometown skip beats Scotland's Paterson Wednesday after falling in opening draw
Hometown skip Brad Gushue of St. John's bounced back from an opening-draw loss to beat Scotland's Ross Paterson 8-1 on Wednesday at the National Grand Slam of Curling tournament.
Gushue (1-1) scored a deuce in the first end and was up 6-0 before Paterson (1-1) got on the board with a single in the fifth. Gushue added two more in the sixth and the skips shook hands before starting the eighth.
Also, Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., (2-0) downed Winnipeg's Braden Calvert (0-2), 7-3 for his second straight win, Saskatoon's Kirk Muyres (1-1) beat Glenn Howard Penetanguishe, Ont., (1-1), 6-4 and Sweden's Niklas Edin (2-0) edged Team Carruthers (1-1) of Winnipeg 5-4 with a single in the eighth.
Team Carruthers is being skipped by Mike McEwen, with Reid Carruthers playing third.
In women's evening play, Ottawa's Rachel Homan (2-0) doubled up Toronto's Jacqueline Harrison (0-2), 6-3.
Round-robin play continues on Thursday.
