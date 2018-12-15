Live Blog

Get all the latest from the Grand Slam of Curling National

Follow all the latest updates at the Grand Slam of Curling National with our CBC Sports reporter Devin Heroux, who is on the ground in Conception Bay South, N.L., bringing you all the action.

CBC Sports reporter Devin Heroux is on the ground in Newfoundland giving live updates

Brad Gushue is battling for another curling title in his hometown. (John Locher/Canadian Press) Follow all the latest updates at the Grand Slam of Curling National with our CBC Sports reporter Devin Heroux, who is on the ground in Conception Bay South, N.L., bringing you all the action.

Popular Now Find more popular stories