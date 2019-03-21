Logjam at top of standings as 6 teams off to perfect starts at mixed doubles championship
Defending champions Laura Walker, Kirk Muyres among pairs at 4-0
Defending champions Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres were one of six unbeaten teams halfway through Thursday's play at the Canadian mixed doubles curling championship.
The Alberta team (4-0) was tied for top spot in Pool B with Saskatchewan's Shannon Birchard and Catlin Schneider.
Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant (4-0) of Newfoundland and Labrador had sole possession of first place in Pool A.
Top Manitoba women's skip Jennifer Jones and her husband Brent Laing (4-0), representing Ontario, were tied with Nancy Martin and Tyrel Griffith of Saskatchewan for top spot in Pool C.
Jolene Campbell and John Morris of Alberta (4-0) led Pool D. Morris won Olympic gold with Kaitlyn Lawes in the event's Games debut last year.
Two more draws were scheduled for later Thursday.
The playoffs start Saturday and the final is Sunday.
The winners will represent Canada at the world mixed doubles championships, April 20-27 in Stavanger, Norway.
