John Morris, Jolene Campbell lead way at Canadian mixed doubles championship

The reigning Olympic champion and his partner formed the lone unbeaten team with two draws to play in the preliminary round of the Canadian mixed doubles curling championship.

Jolene Campbell and John Morris, who teamed with Kaitlyn Lawes to win gold in Pyeongchang last year, were 6-0 after the second of four draws on Friday.

The team beat fellow Alberta squad Danielle Shmiemann and Jason Ginter 7-6 on Friday.

Two B.C. teams — Catera Park and Cody Tanaka as well as Dezaray Hawes and Tyler Tardi — and Alberta's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant, the 2016 champs, were tied for first in Pool A at 5-1.

Defending champs Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres of Alberta, Bobbie Sauder and Brendan Bottcher of Alberta and Shannon Birchard and Catlin Schneider of Saskatchewan were tied atop Pool B at 5-1.

Pool C also had a three-way tie at the top. Nancy Martin and Tyrel Griffith of Saskatchewan, Kadriana Sahaidak and Colton Lott of Manitoba and Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing of Ontario were all 5-1.

The field will be trimmed from 32 teams to 12 for the playoffs, which start Saturday. The final is Sunday.

The winners will represent Canada at the world mixed doubles championships, April 20-27 in Stavanger, Norway.