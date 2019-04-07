Koe leads Canada into world curling final with tight win over Swiss

Canada's Kevin Koe has been curling his best in high-pressure situations this season. He did it again over two victories Saturday to earn a berth in the gold-medal game at the world men's curling championship.

With just five seconds left on the clock in the 10th end of a morning qualification game, Koe delivered a perfect tap that froze and left Scotland's Bruce Mouat with little chance of pulling even with a deuce.

Mouat could only score one with his final throw, giving Canada a 6-5 win.

"Our skip is starting to fire," said Canada lead Ben Hebert. "When he starts going like that, he's ridiculous."

Koe didn't let up in a 6-5 semifinal win over Switzerland's Peter De Cruz in the evening. Canada had hammer in the extra end and Koe drew the four-foot ring for the victory.

The Calgary skip made the shot of the competition with a stunning quadruple takeout in the third end. The packed house at the Enmax Centre erupted when four Swiss stones rolled out and two Canadian rocks remained.

WATCH | Koe nails quadruple takeout in win over Swiss:

In the 3rd end of Canada's semifinal vs. Switzerland, Koe managed the shot of the tournament as he cleared four Swiss stones with an incredible quad takeout. 1:41

Koe's teammates emphatically pumped their fists and the usually stoic skip even cracked a smile.

The shot prevented a potentially big Swiss end and the force kept the host side in control. Koe came through again in the seventh with a razor-thin double takeout that made the crowd pop once more.

Switzerland took a 4-3 lead in the eighth with a hit and stick for two before Koe drew for a pair in the ninth. Swiss fourth Benoit Schwarz forced an extra end with a draw for one.

Rematch

Koe's win set up a Canada-Sweden final for the third straight year. Defending champion Niklas Edin beat Japan's Yuta Matsumura 8-2 in the afternoon semifinal.

Matsumura edged American John Shuster 7-6 in the other morning qualification game, sealing the win by drawing to the button in an extra end.

Japan and Switzerland will play for bronze in the early game Sunday.

Edin, a three-time world champion, beat Canada's Brad Gushue last year in Las Vegas to avenge a loss to the St. John's, N.L., skip in the 2017 final at Edmonton.

Koe seems to maintain his composure no matter what the situation. He delivered on a game-winning shot for the national title last month and is making a habit of taking his time even when the clock is winding down.

"I just remind myself to throw it good and the result will take care of itself," Koe said. "It's worked this year, that's for sure."

Looking for 3rd title

Koe won world titles in 2010 and 2016 with different teams. His Calgary-based rink of third B.J. Neufeld, second Colton Flasch and Hebert is the top-ranked team in the world.

In the nightcap, Canada scored a deuce in the second and forced Switzerland to one in the third. Koe gave up a steal of one in the fifth before throwing a tap for one in the sixth end for a 3-2 lead.

Canada settled for the third seed after posting a 9-3 record in round-robin play. Sweden (11-1 in round-robin play) and Switzerland (9-3) earned byes to the semifinals.

Japan (9-3) took the fourth seed ahead of the United States (8-4) and Scotland (8-4).