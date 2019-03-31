Canada's Koe steals 3 in 9th end for win over Italy at curling worlds

Canada's Kevin Koe stole three points in the ninth end for a 9-5 victory over Italy's Joel Retornaz on Sunday afternoon at the world men's curling championship in Lethbridge, Alta.

Koe made a brilliant double takeout to force Retornaz into a tough draw with his final throw. The teams shook hands when the Italian missed.

It was Canada's third straight win on a busy opening stretch of four games over five draws for the host team. Koe was scheduled to play China's Qiang Zou on Sunday night at the Enmax Centre.

Retornaz started off strong but his team faded late.

Throwing against three Canada stones in the first end, he found a small port to catch a piece of the four-foot ring for a one-point steal.

Retornaz made a delicate tap for two in the second and took a 3-1 lead when Koe's draw rolled off for a steal of one. Koe struggled with draw weight again in the fourth — this time he was light — as he settled for a single.

The two-time world champion skip was heavy with a draw in the fifth and Retornaz hit a runback to take a 4-2 lead into the mid-game break.

Retornaz missed a draw for the first time in the sixth and Koe made him pay. Italy's stone was a touch heavy and Koe used his final throw to tap it for a deuce.

In the seventh, Koe made a draw to set up a force and Retornaz delivered with a hit and roll for the lead. Canada responded with a deuce in the eighth.

Day 2 roundup

In early games, Japan's Yuta Matsumura outscored China 9-6 and Switzerland's Peter De Cruz edged Scotland's Bruce Mouat 5-4.

Germany's Marc Muskatewitz defeated South Korea's SooHyuk Kim 10-9 and defending champion Niklas Edin of Sweden posted a 9-4 win over the Netherlands.

Round-robin play continues through Friday night. Six teams will advance to the weekend playoffs.