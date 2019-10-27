Matt Dunstone defeats Brad Gushue at Masters to capture 1st Grand Slam title
Tracy Fleury takes women's crown, defeating Japan's Sayaka Yoshimura 7-5
Matt Dunstone and his Regina-based rink defeated Brad Gushue 8-5 in the men's final at the Masters on Sunday.
The 24-year-old skip held his nerve, especially in a tight sixth end, to win his first Grand Slam title.
Tracy Fleury takes women's final
Manitoba skip Tracy Fleury brought her mom Tish to tears, holding off a late-charging Sayaka Yoshimura of Japan in the women's final at the Masters on Sunday for her first Grand Slam of Curling title.
Leading 6-5 with the hammer in the eighth end, Fleury scored one for 7-5 victory after Yoshimura had pulled to within one in the seventh at Memorial Gardens in North Bay, Ont.
Appearing in her third Grand Slam final, Fleury took a 2-0 lead in the first end, only to watch Yoshimura even matters in the second.
WATCH | Tracy Fleury battles Sayaka Yoshimura in the Masters women's final:
Fleury, who grew up in nearby Sudbury, went ahead 4-2 in the third end and stole a point in the fourth on a draw on her first skip stone.
$35,000 richer
Up 5-3 after five ends, Fleury extended her lead in the sixth with a draw for a single point.
Third Selena Njegovan, second Liz Fyfe, lead Kristin MacCuish and Fleury, who began the Masters as the top-ranked rink on the World Curling Tour, take home $35,000 for the victory, 12 Pinty's Cup points and a berth in the season-ending Champions Cup, April 29 to May 3 in Olds, Alta.
Fleury and company are coming off their first season together after posting a come-from-behind win over Kerri Einarson in the provincial playdowns and representing Manitoba at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
Gushue of St. John's eliminated defending champion John Epping of Toronto 7-5 on Saturday in the tournament semifinal while Dunstone defeated Scotland's Bruce Mouat 5-4 in the other men's semi.
