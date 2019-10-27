Finals set at the Masters Grand Slam of Curling event
The finals are set at the Masters Grand Slam of Curling event. Brad Gushue will take on Matt Dunstone in the men's final, while Tracy Fleury will meet Sayaka Yoshimura in the women's final.
The finals are set at the Masters Grand Slam of Curling event in North Bay, Ont.
Brad Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., eliminated defending champion John Epping of Toronto 7-5 on Saturday in the tournament semifinal.
Gushue will face Matt Dunstone's Regina-based rink, who downed Scotland's Bruce Mouat 5-4 in the other men's semi.
Meanwhile, Tracy Fleury of East St. Paul, Man., will meet Japan's Sayaka Yoshimura in the women's final.
Fleury beat Anna Hasselborg of Sweden 7-5 while Yoshimura toppled Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland 7-4.
Both finals go Sunday.
You can watch the women's final live on CBC Television and on cbcsports.ca starting at 12 noon ET.
