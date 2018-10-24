Shaky Koe steps up in final end to complete Masters victory
Calgary skip throws 62 per cent but scores 4 on runback triple takeout to beat Halifax
Kevin Koe hit a runback triple takeout to score four points in the final end for an 8-5 win over Jamie Murphy at the Masters on Wednesday in Truro, N.S.
The veteran Calgary skip threw just 62 per cent overall but came through on the final throw in his round-robin opener at the Rath Eastlink Arena.
Murphy, from Halifax, fell to 1-1 after three draws.
Toronto's John Epping defeated Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller 7-5 and Reid Carruthers doubled Jason Gunnlaugson 8-4 in a battle of Winnipeg skips.
In women's play, American Jamie Sinclair had a late steal for a 7-6 win over Edmonton's Laura Walker and Winnipeg's Kerri Einarson beat Tracy Fleury of Winnipeg 7-3.
Two more draws were scheduled for later in the day.
