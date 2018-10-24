Shaky Koe steps up in final end to complete Masters victory

Kevin Koe hit a runback triple takeout to score four points in the final end for an 8-5 win over Jamie Murphy at the Masters on Wednesday in Truro, N.S.

WHAT A SHOT! Kevin Koe with the runback triple to score 4 for the win over Jamie Murphy in <a href="https://twitter.com/CanadianBeef?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanadianBeef</a> Masters draw 3! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/curling?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#curling</a> <a href="https://t.co/kUJx0t2NrL">https://t.co/kUJx0t2NrL</a> <a href="https://t.co/uuFtOMS8eP">pic.twitter.com/uuFtOMS8eP</a> —@CurlingZone

The veteran Calgary skip threw just 62 per cent overall but came through on the final throw in his round-robin opener at the Rath Eastlink Arena.

Murphy, from Halifax, fell to 1-1 after three draws.

Toronto's John Epping defeated Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller 7-5 and Reid Carruthers doubled Jason Gunnlaugson 8-4 in a battle of Winnipeg skips.

In women's play, American Jamie Sinclair had a late steal for a 7-6 win over Edmonton's Laura Walker and Winnipeg's Kerri Einarson beat Tracy Fleury of Winnipeg 7-3.

Two more draws were scheduled for later in the day.