Jennifer Jones advances to Masters playoffs
Winnipeg rink improves to 3-0 to secure spot in playoff round
Jennifer Jones has taken the first step in her attempt to repeat as Masters champion.
Jones and her Winnipeg rink downed Scotland's Eve Muirhead 5-3 in Thursday's evening draw to run their record to 3-0, earning a spot in the playoff round on the second stop of the Grand Slam of Curling circuit.
Ottawa's Rachel Homan and Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., are also 3-0 and will advance to the top eight. Muirhead fell to 0-3.
Homan, a three-time Masters champion, earned an 8-1 win over Winnipeg's Kerri Einarson (1-2) earlier in the day while Scheidegger blanked American Jamie Sinclair (1-2), 4-0.
Calgary's Kevin Koe, Scotland's Bruce Mouat and Sweden's Niklas Edin are guaranteed to advance on the men's side as they all sit 3-0.
Round-robin action continues Friday. The playoffs begin Saturday and the finals are set for Sunday.
