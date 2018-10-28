Koe storms into Masters final with comeback win over Mouat
Calgary's Kevin Koe scored three in the eighth end for a 6-5 comeback win over Scotland's Bruce Mouat in one of the men's semifinals at the Grand Slam of Curling Masters on Sunday in Truro, N.S.
Toronto's John Epping downed Sweden's Niklas Edin 8-3 in seven ends in the other semi and will face Koe in the 1 p.m. ET final at Truro, N.S.
On the women's side, Olympic champion Anna Hasselborg of Sweden advanced to the finals with a 8-4 doubling of Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta.
Hasselborg will face three-time Masters champion Rachel Homan of Ottawa at 5 p.m.
Hasselborg broke a 3-3 tie with a deuce in the fifth end and held Scheidegger to a single in the sixth. The 2018 Olympic gold medallist tacked on three in the seventh and final end to seal the victory at Rath Eastlink Arena.
Homan defeated Edmonton's Chelsea Carey 6-3 in the other semifinal.
