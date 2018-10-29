Epping halts resilient Koe's unbeaten Masters run in men's final

Toronto's John Epping built a 5-1 lead over Kevin Koe but watched the Calgary skip cut the deficit to one before scoring two in the final end for a 7-4 victory in the men's final of the Grand Slam of Curling Masters on Sunday.

Koe had entered the match with a 7-0 record, having scored three in the eighth end for a 6-5 comeback win over Scotland's Bruce Mouat in the semifinals at at Rath Eastlink Arena in Truro, N.S.

Skip stones from the men's final

Watch the final rocks thrown in each end of the men's Grand Slam of Curling Masters final between Kevin Koe and John Epping, from Truro, N.S. 5:44

Epping downed Sweden's Niklas Edin 8-3 in seven ends in the other semifinal.

Meanwhile, Olympic champion Anna Hasselborg of Sweden scored three in the eighth end to defeat three-time Masters champion Rachel Homan of Ottawa in the women's final.