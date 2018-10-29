Epping halts resilient Koe's unbeaten Masters run in men's final
Toronto's John Epping built a 5-1 lead over Kevin Koe but watched the Calgary skip cut the deficit to one before scoring two in the final end for a 7-4 victory in the men's final of the Grand Slam of Curling Masters on Sunday in Truro, N.S.
Koe had entered the match with a 7-0 record, having scored three in the eighth end for a 6-5 comeback win over Scotland's Bruce Mouat in the semifinals at at Rath Eastlink Arena in Truro, N.S.
Epping downed Sweden's Niklas Edin 8-3 in seven ends in the other semifinal.
Meanwhile, Olympic champion Anna Hasselborg of Sweden scored three in the eighth end to defeat three-time Masters champion Rachel Homan of Ottawa in the women's final.
