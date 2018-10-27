Carey's Edmonton rink pulls away late, earning Masters quarter-final berth
Chelsea Carey and her Edmonton rink advanced the quarter-finals of the Masters Grand Slam of Curling tournament after a 6-3 tiebreaker win over American Nina Roth on Saturday in Truro, N.S.
Reigning Olympic champion Hasselborg downs Einarson in other tiebreaker Saturday
Carey broke a 2-2 tie with a deuce in the sixth end before adding a steal in the seventh.
Reigning Olympic champion Anna Hasselborg of Sweden topped Winnipeg's Kerri Einarson 7-2 in five ends in the other morning tiebreaker.
Carey will play Kaitlyn Jones of Halifax later Saturday while Hasselborg faces 2014 Olympic champ Jennifer Jones of Winnipeg.
Ottawa's Rachel Homan plays Darcy Robertson of Winnipeg and top-seeded Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., plays Tracy Fleury of East St. Paul, Man., in the other women's quarter-final matchups.
