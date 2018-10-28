Homan slips into Masters semifinal with rout of Robertson

Ottawa's Rachel Homan stole several points from Winnipeg's Darcy Robertson for an 8-3 victory in Saturday's quarterfinals of the Canadian Beef Masters curling event.

Tied 3-3 after four ends, Homan earned two points in the fifth, another in the sixth and then swiped two more in the seventh end to prompt handshakes.

Homan faces Edmonton's Chelsea Carey in the semifinals after Carey defeated Halifax's Kaitlyn Jones 7-3.

Sweden's Anna Hasselborg, the reigning Olympic gold medallist, doubled up Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones 8-4 to eliminate the defending champions.

Hasselborg will take on Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., in Sunday's other semifinal. The No. 1 seed Scheidegger shook off Tracy Fleury of East St. Paul, Man., 6-4.

Meanwhile, Calgary's Kevin Koe remained undefeated through five games of the Grand Slam of Curling tournament, knocking out Regina's Matt Dunstone 6-4 in the last men's quarterfinal match.

Koe will clash with Scotland's Bruce Mouat in the men's semifinals while Toronto's John Epping goes up against Niklas Edin of Sweden, who defeated Brad Gushue.