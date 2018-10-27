Kevin Koe stays perfect through pool play at Masters

Calgary's Kevin Koe is heading into the Masters playoffs with a perfect 4-0 record after easily dispatching Scotland's Bruce Mouat 8-2 to conclude round-robin play in Truro, N.S., on Friday.

Mouat (3-1) struggled early on, allowing Koe to cruise to a five-end victory over the previously undefeated Scottish skip.

Brad Gushue (3-1) also moves on to the playoffs after rebounding from an afternoon loss to American John Shuster. Gushue's St. John's, N.L., rink bounced back later Friday with an 8-3 win over Jason Gunnlaugson (0-4).

Gushue will meet Sweden's Niklas Edin (3-1) in the quarter-finals Saturday, while Mouat faces Shuster and Scotland's Ross Paterson (3-1) battle Toronto's John Epping (3-1).