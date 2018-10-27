Kevin Koe stays perfect through pool play at Masters
Calgary's Kevin Koe is heading into the Masters playoffs with a perfect 4-0 record after easily dispatching Scotland's Bruce Mouat 8-2 to conclude round-robin play in Truro, N.S. on Friday.
Calgary skip defeats Mouat in battle of undefeated teams Friday
Calgary's Kevin Koe is heading into the Masters playoffs with a perfect 4-0 record after easily dispatching Scotland's Bruce Mouat 8-2 to conclude round-robin play in Truro, N.S., on Friday.
Mouat (3-1) struggled early on, allowing Koe to cruise to a five-end victory over the previously undefeated Scottish skip.
Brad Gushue (3-1) also moves on to the playoffs after rebounding from an afternoon loss to American John Shuster. Gushue's St. John's, N.L., rink bounced back later Friday with an 8-3 win over Jason Gunnlaugson (0-4).
Gushue will meet Sweden's Niklas Edin (3-1) in the quarter-finals Saturday, while Mouat faces Shuster and Scotland's Ross Paterson (3-1) battle Toronto's John Epping (3-1).
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.