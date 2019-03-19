Skip to Main Content
Follow all the action of the Canadian mixed doubles curling championships

Road To The Olympic Games

Live Blog

Follow all the action of the Canadian mixed doubles curling championships

Catch all the action from the 2019 Canadian mixed curling championships as CBC sports reporter Devin Heroux provides shot-by-shot updates from Fredericton.

CBC Sports reporter Devin Heroux provides live updates from Fredericton

CBC Sports ·
Laura Walker, right, and partner Kirk Muyres are the defending Canadian mixed curling champions. (Submitted by Cameron Chisholm/Curling Canada)

Catch all the action from the 2019 Canadian mixed curling championships as CBC sports reporter Devin Heroux provides shot-by-shot updates from Fredericton.

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us