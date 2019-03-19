Live Blog
Follow all the action of the Canadian mixed doubles curling championships
Catch all the action from the 2019 Canadian mixed curling championships as CBC sports reporter Devin Heroux provides shot-by-shot updates from Fredericton.
CBC Sports reporter Devin Heroux provides live updates from Fredericton
Catch all the action from the 2019 Canadian mixed curling championships as CBC sports reporter Devin Heroux provides shot-by-shot updates from Fredericton.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.