Kazakhstan skip kicked out of world senior curling championship

STAVANGER, Norway — The World Curling Federation has suspended Kazakhstan skip Viktor Kim for the remainder of the men's senior world curling championship after an incident that unfolded during the rink's game against Canada on Sunday night in Norway.

In a statement, the WCF says the "suspension has been handed to Mr. Kim for breach of The Rules of Curling R17 Inappropriate Behaviour."

That rule states:

"Improper conduct, foul or offensive language, equipment abuse, or willful damage on the part of any team member is prohibited. Any violation may result in suspension of the offending person(s) by the curling organization having jurisdiction."

It's unclear what exactly unfolded on the ice during the incident that took place in the game against the Canadian team, which won 16-1.

The WCF has yet to elaborate on the details of what took place.

However, CBC Sports has learned the incident did involve one of the on-ice officials.

Curling Canada confirmed to CBC Sports on Monday that the members of the Canadian senior team had provided statements about what occurred during the incident.

Kim was initially suspended immediately following the incident and sat out Monday morning during the team's game against Netherlands as the WCF investigated. The team would go on to win without Kim, its first victory of the event.

On Tuesday morning the WCF made its final decision to suspend Kim for the remainder of the event.

The WCF says officials "do not tolerate any kind of inappropriate behaviour at our events."

Kazakhstan has three games remaining including a game against Russia on Tuesday afternoon.