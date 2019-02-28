Jill Officer to join Chelsea Carey's team at curling worlds
Six-time Scotties champion will serve as a 5th on Alberta rink
Jill Officer will serve as a fifth player on Chelsea Carey's team at the upcoming world women's curling championship in Silkeborg, Denmark.
Carey booked her ticket last weekend with an 8-6 victory over Ontario's Rachel Homan in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts final.
The Alberta side of Carey, third Sarah Wilkes, second Dana Ferguson and lead Rachel Brown stole two points in an extra end for the win in Sydney, N.S.
WATCH | Carey, Alberta win Scotties Tournament of Hearts in shocking fashion:
The team, which did not use an alternate player at the nationals, made the roster announcement on Twitter.
Officer was a longtime second on Team Jennifer Jones before stepping away from competitive curling last year.
She has served as an alternate for Jones at a few events — including the Scotties — this season.
Carey reached the world championship in 2016 but settled for a fourth-place finish.
