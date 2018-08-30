Canada's Jennifer Jones, Brent Laing win mixed doubles event in New Zealand
Canadian curlers Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing are off to a winning start to the season.bThe husband-and-wife team downed Scotland's Jayne Stirling and Fraser Kingan 9-5 in the mixed doubles final of the Audi quattro Winter Games NZ on Thursday in Naseby, New Zealand.
Husband-and-wife team went perfect 8-0 through tourney
Canadian curlers Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing are off to a winning start to the season.
The husband-and-wife team downed Scotland's Jayne Stirling and Fraser Kingan 9-5 in the mixed doubles final of the Audi quattro Winter Games NZ on Thursday in Naseby, New Zealand.
Jones and Laing scored four in the first end and held on from there to win the title.
The team went a perfect 8-0 at the competition.
Meanwhile, the Oakville Fall Classic this weekend marks the first Canadian event of the World Curling Tour season.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.