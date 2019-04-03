Japan's Matsumura snaps Kevin Koe's 24-match win streak
Japan's Yuta Matsumura knocked Canada's Kevin Koe out of first place at the world men's curling championship on Wednesday.
Japan scored five points in the third end of a 9-3 victory at the Enmax Centre.
The teams shook hands after the minimum six ends. Japan improved to 7-1 while Canada fell to 6-1.
WATCH | Japan cruises past Canada:
Switzerland's Peter De Cruz and defending champion Niklas Edin of Sweden, both 6-1, did not play the morning draw.
Koe was scheduled to play Edin in the evening.
Round-robin play continues through Friday night. Six teams will make the weekend playoffs.
The medal games are set for Sunday.
