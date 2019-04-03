Skip to Main Content
Japan's Matsumura snaps Kevin Koe's 24-match win streak

Road To The Olympic Games

Japan's Matsumura snaps Kevin Koe's 24-match win streak

Japan's Yuta Matsumura knocked Canada's Kevin Koe out of first place at the world men's curling championship on Wednesday.

Japanese score 5 points in 3rd end en route to 9-3 victory at curling worlds

The Canadian Press ·
Canadian skip Kevin Koe suffered a lopsided loss to Japan at the men’s world curling championships on Wednesday. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

Japan's Yuta Matsumura knocked Canada's Kevin Koe out of first place at the world men's curling championship on Wednesday.

Japan scored five points in the third end of a 9-3 victory at the Enmax Centre.

The teams shook hands after the minimum six ends. Japan improved to 7-1 while Canada fell to 6-1.

WATCH | Japan cruises past Canada:

Yuta Matsumura scored five points in the third end as Japan beat Canada 9-3. With the win, Japan improved to 7-1, while Canada fell out of first place at the world men's curling championship with a 6-1 record. 0:55

Switzerland's Peter De Cruz and defending champion Niklas Edin of Sweden, both 6-1, did not play the morning draw.

Koe was scheduled to play Edin in the evening.

Round-robin play continues through Friday night. Six teams will make the weekend playoffs.

The medal games are set for Sunday.

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.