Brad Jacobs wins in extra end to stay unbeaten at the National

Brad Jacobs stole two points in an extra end for a 7-5 victory over Sweden's Niklas Edin at the National on Friday.

Edin (3-1) had hammer but his in-turn draw to the four-foot ring was short, giving him his first loss of round-robin play. Jacobs, from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., remained unbeaten at 4-0.

Jacobs, who won a Grand Slam event last month in Thunder Bay, Ont., is coming off a victory at the Canada Cup last weekend.

The 2014 Olympic champion hit a highlight-reel double-raise in-off that found the button to force the extra end at Conception Bay South Arena.

In other early afternoon games, Calgary's Kevin Koe (3-1) posted an 8-5 win over Toronto's John Epping (1-3) and Jennifer Jones (2-1) hung on for a 5-4 win over Tracy Fleury (1-3) in a battle of Winnipeg skips.

Two more draws were scheduled for later Friday. The playoffs were set to begin Saturday and the finals will go Sunday.

Follow Devin Heroux live from Conception Bay South, N.L.: