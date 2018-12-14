Brad Jacobs wins in extra end to stay unbeaten at the National
Northern Ontario skip beat Sweden's Niklas Edin 7-5 on Friday to improve his record to 4-0
Brad Jacobs stole two points in an extra end for a 7-5 victory over Sweden's Niklas Edin at the National on Friday.
Jacobs, who won a Grand Slam event last month in Thunder Bay, Ont., is coming off a victory at the Canada Cup last weekend.
The 2014 Olympic champion hit a highlight-reel double-raise in-off that found the button to force the extra end at Conception Bay South Arena.
In other early afternoon games, Calgary's Kevin Koe (3-1) posted an 8-5 win over Toronto's John Epping (1-3) and Jennifer Jones (2-1) hung on for a 5-4 win over Tracy Fleury (1-3) in a battle of Winnipeg skips.
Two more draws were scheduled for later Friday. The playoffs were set to begin Saturday and the finals will go Sunday.
