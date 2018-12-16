Homan beats Jones to reach women's final at the National
Ottawa skip to face Einarson; all-Scottish men's final set for Sunday
Ottawa's Rachel Homan has knocked off defending champion Jennifer Jones to earn her place back in the National final in Conception Bay South, N.L.
Homan, the 2015-16 champion, toppled the Winnipeg skip 6-2 on Saturday in the semifinal at the fourth stop on the Grand Slam of Curling circuit.
Homan scored three in the second end and never trailed, with the two former champions shaking hands after seven ends.
Winnipeg's Kerri Einarson, who won the National in 2016-17, beat Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni 8-3 to get back into the championship draw.
The men's final will be an all-Scotland matchup with defending champion Bruce Mouat facing Ross Paterson.
Both Scottish skips needed to go the distance for their spots in the final.
