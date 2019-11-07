Brad Gushue downs Niklas Edin to keep up perfect record at Tour Challenge
Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., earned a 7-3 win over Sweden's Niklas Edin on Wednesday night to improve to 2-0 at the Tour Challenge, the second stop on the Grand Slam of Curling.
McEwen, Homan, Jones also pick up victories in round-robin play of Grand Slam event
Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., earned a 7-3 win over Sweden's Niklas Edin on Wednesday night to improve to 2-0 at the Tour Challenge, the second stop on the Grand Slam of Curling.
Gushue scored three points in the third end and drew for a deuce in the sixth to end the match early.
Edin fell to a 0-2 record and is on the brink of elimination at the midway point of round-robin play.
Elsewhere in Draw 5, Winnipeg's Mike McEwen (1-1) topped American John Shuster 7-5. Shuster dropped to 1-1 with the loss.
In women's play, Ottawa's Rachel Homan took a 7-5 victory over Japan's Sayaka Yoshimura (0-2) to improve to 2-0.
Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones beat Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa 7-5. Both teams are 1-1.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.