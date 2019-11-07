Skip to Main Content
Brad Gushue downs Niklas Edin to keep up perfect record at Tour Challenge

Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., earned a 7-3 win over Sweden's Niklas Edin on Wednesday night to improve to 2-0 at the Tour Challenge, the second stop on the Grand Slam of Curling.

McEwen, Homan, Jones also pick up victories in round-robin play of Grand Slam event

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Brad Gushue defeated Sweden's NIklas Edin to move to 2-0 in round-robin play at the Tour Challenge on Wednesday in New Glasgow, N.S. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Gushue scored three points in the third end and drew for a deuce in the sixth to end the match early.

Edin fell to a 0-2 record and is on the brink of elimination at the midway point of round-robin play.

Elsewhere in Draw 5, Winnipeg's Mike McEwen (1-1) topped American John Shuster 7-5. Shuster dropped to 1-1 with the loss.

In women's play, Ottawa's Rachel Homan took a 7-5 victory over Japan's Sayaka Yoshimura (0-2) to improve to 2-0.

Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones beat Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa 7-5. Both teams are 1-1.

